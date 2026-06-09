Block Expands Afterpay and Cash App Pay Across New Brands

Block’s XYZ Cash App has expanded the reach of its commerce payment solutions, Afterpay and Cash App Pay, by adding several new merchant partners. The move aims to provide consumers with greater payment flexibility and a more seamless checkout experience across a broader range of retail categories.

Afterpay is now available at Dog Friendly Co, GlassesUSA, Herff Jones, Jaxxon, k2o by Kylie Jenner, Kat The Label, Minky Couture, Monday Swimwear, Nanit, Rally House, REDVANLY, Shokz and WeWoreWhat. Cash App Pay has been added as a payment option at Fubo, Instacart, Lime and Sweetgreen. Both Afterpay and Cash App Pay are now available with Made-it Pro, Shoe Carnival & Shoe Station, and Squire.

While Afterpay enables customers to split purchases into four interest-free installments or choose longer-term monthly payment plans, Cash App Pay allows users to pay directly from their linked Cash App accounts. Together, these solutions help simplify transactions and enhance the overall shopping experience.

The broader merchant acceptance of Afterpay and Cash App Pay enhances Cash App's utility beyond peer-to-peer payments, helping Block deepen customer engagement while creating additional transaction-based revenue opportunities. Increased adoption by merchants also strengthens the company's competitive position in the rapidly evolving digital payments and buy now, pay later (BNPL) markets.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 6.6% against the industry's decline of 0.3%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the internet-software sector are BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL and Atlassian TEAM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved northward 8.4% to $2.59 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for TEAM’s 2026 EPS has moved up 17.1% to $5.48 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.