A Block Director Dumped Company Shares Worth $12.7 Million. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Anthony Eisen sold ~153,000 shares for a total transaction value of ~$12.7 million based on weighted average pricing.

The disposition represents 8% of the insider's total direct equity holdings.

The move follows a one-year stock return of 18% as of the transaction date.

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Anthony Mathew Eisen, a member of the Board of Directors at Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ), reported the sale of ~153,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14, 2026 and July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $12.7 million Shares sold (directly held) ~153,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~1.7 million Post-transaction value $137.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($83.27); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($81.52).

Key questions

What was the nature of these transactions?

The sales were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Anthony Eisen adopted on March 2, 2026. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule future stock trades in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding the use of material non-public information.

The sales were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Anthony Eisen adopted on March 2, 2026. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule future stock trades in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding the use of material non-public information. What is the insider's remaining exposure to Block?

Following the transaction, Eisen continues to hold ~1.7 million shares directly. This equity position represents a market value of $137.42 million based on the July 16, 2026 market close of $81.52 per share.

Following the transaction, Eisen continues to hold ~1.7 million shares directly. This equity position represents a market value of $137.42 million based on the July 16, 2026 market close of $81.52 per share. How does the company's financial profile compare to the trade size?

The $12.7 million transaction occurred against a backdrop of the company's $48.7 billion market capitalization. At the time of the filing, the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $24.5 billion and net income of $807.1 million.

The $12.7 million transaction occurred against a backdrop of the company's $48.7 billion market capitalization. At the time of the filing, the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $24.5 billion and net income of $807.1 million. What has been the recent trajectory of the equity?

As of the transaction date, the stock had realized a one-year return of 18%. The execution price of $83.27 per share was slightly higher than the $81.52 closing price recorded on July 16, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $81.81 Market Capitalization $48.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $24.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $807.1 million

Company Snapshot

Block, Inc. develops comprehensive payment processing solutions and hardware platforms that enable merchants to accept credit card payments, including traditional magnetic stripe readers and EMV-compliant contactless and chip readers, while providing integrated reporting, analytics, and next-day fund settlement capabilities.

The company generates revenue through a diversified model encompassing payment processing fees, hardware sales, subscription services for analytics and reporting tools, and financial services offerings that facilitate merchant operations and capital access.

Block serves a broad base of small-to-medium-sized merchants and enterprises across multiple verticals, targeting businesses seeking integrated payment infrastructure, operational insights, and streamlined financial settlement solutions.

Block, Inc. operates as a leading infrastructure software provider in the payments ecosystem. The company's competitive positioning is reinforced by its integrated platform approach, combining hardware, payment processing, analytics, and financial services to create a comprehensive ecosystem for merchant operations. With 10,205 employees and headquarters in Oakland, Block maintains significant scale and operational capacity to serve enterprise and mid-market customers globally.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 14 and July 15 sale of Block stock by Anthony Eisen is one of a series of dispositions he performed throughout July. This one left him with 1.7 million shares, which were further reduced with additional sales on July 27, 28, and 29. As of July 29, he maintained 1.6 million directly-held shares.

These dispositions were non-discretionary in nature, executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. While such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information, Eisen’s frequent selling does not instill investor confidence.

The sales come at a time when Block stock is doing well. Shares hit a 52-week high of $84.08 on July 15 thanks to the company’s impressive first-quarter gross profit of $2.9 billion, representing outstanding 27% year-over-year growth.

On the back of its strong Q1, Block raised its full-year forecast, projecting 19% year-over-year growth in gross profit. This also contributed to the share price increase.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.