Block (DB:SQ3) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 78.32

The average one-year price target for Block (DB:SQ3) has been revised to 78.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 73.58 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.00 to a high of 96.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from the latest reported closing price of 59.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an increase of 154 owner(s) or 10.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ3 is 0.42%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 438,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,117K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,982K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 13,749K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,043K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 52.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,514K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 59.61% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,888K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,887K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 47.66% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 10,378K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ3 by 58.53% over the last quarter.

