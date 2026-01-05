Block Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XYZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.05, changing hands as high as $68.49 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYZ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.27 per share, with $94.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.54. The XYZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.