Block Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.35, changing hands as high as $61.98 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $38.85 per share, with $89.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.58.

