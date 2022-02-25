Block avoids round hole

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Relief” was the word several Wall Street analysts tossed out after Block, the payments group formerly known as Square run by Jack Dorsey, reported fourth-quarter numbers https://s29.q4cdn.com/628966176/files/doc_financials/2021/q4/4Q21-Shareholder-Letter_Block.pdf on Thursday. Continuing customer growth in its core Cash App business put to rest immediate fears of a slowdown stemming from intense competition.

Sure enough, relief brought a rally on Friday morning, with Block’s market value – $55 billion at Thursday’s close – up more than 20% in early trade. That’s a turnaround from Wednesday’s nadir, a mark more than 70% below the rose-tinted high for the shares last August.

Block still looks cheap to some analysts. Yet in 2022 Dorsey, whose full attention is with Block after giving up the chief executive job at Twitter in November, needs not only to deliver further growth but also to make his acquisition of Australian buy-now-pay-later outfit Afterpay count. The boss’s timing was good: The deal, worth a sky-high $29 billion when announced last August, was priced in stock near the peak for Block’s shares. Next comes a grittier test of his merger integration skills. (By Richard Beales)

