News & Insights

Stocks

Block assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

November 11, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani assumed coverage of Block (SQ) with an Overweight rating and $83 price target Block operates at the intersection of software and payments, powered by its two business segments: Square and Cash App, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with a “robust track record of innovation” including building out the micro-merchant card acceptance and establishing a crypto trading business, a core part of Block’s investment thesis lies in its continual innovation in the software-enabled payment ecosystem. Block should benefit from a continued secular shift to electronic payments, as well as being on the forefront of innovation, Piper contends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.