Block assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani assumed coverage of Block (SQ) with an Overweight rating and $83 price target Block operates at the intersection of software and payments, powered by its two business segments: Square and Cash App, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with a “robust track record of innovation” including building out the micro-merchant card acceptance and establishing a crypto trading business, a core part of Block’s investment thesis lies in its continual innovation in the software-enabled payment ecosystem. Block should benefit from a continued secular shift to electronic payments, as well as being on the forefront of innovation, Piper contends.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SQ:
- BTIG Pounds the Table on Block Stock
- Block price target lowered to $95 from $96 at TD Cowen
- Block price target raised to $60 from $55 at Morgan Stanley
- Block to scale back investment in TIDAL, wind down TBD
- Block Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.