BLNK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.96, changing hands as high as $24.48 per share. Blink Charging Co shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLNK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.