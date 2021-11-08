BLNK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.93, changing hands as high as $36.67 per share. Blink Charging Co shares are currently trading up about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLNK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $64.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.60.

