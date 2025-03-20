News & Insights

$BLND stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 20, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

March 20, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$BLND stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,197,035 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BLND:

$BLND Insider Trading Activity

$BLND insiders have traded $BLND stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENTS, L.P. HAVELI has made 4 purchases buying 3,123,242 shares for an estimated $9,565,535 and 0 sales.
  • BRIAN KNEAFSEY (Head of Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $999,111.
  • TIMOTHY J MAYOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,522 shares for an estimated $936,251.
  • WINNIE LING (HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $524,523.
  • OXANA TKACH (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,874 shares for an estimated $130,530.

$BLND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $BLND stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

