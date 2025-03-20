$BLND stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLND stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,197,035 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLND:
$BLND Insider Trading Activity
$BLND insiders have traded $BLND stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENTS, L.P. HAVELI has made 4 purchases buying 3,123,242 shares for an estimated $9,565,535 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN KNEAFSEY (Head of Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $999,111.
- TIMOTHY J MAYOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,522 shares for an estimated $936,251.
- WINNIE LING (HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $524,523.
- OXANA TKACH (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,874 shares for an estimated $130,530.
$BLND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $BLND stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. removed 19,132,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,547,572
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 11,875,773 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,534,148
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,374,845 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,998,097
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,217,504 shares (+360.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,335,691
- FMR LLC added 2,001,071 shares (+7652.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,424,508
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 1,607,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,765,470
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,521,607 shares (+115.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,405,965
$BLND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
