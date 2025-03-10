$BLMN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLMN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,737,018 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLMN:
$BLMN Insider Trading Activity
$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340
- ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199
- PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497
- JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910
$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,161,646 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,393,697
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,885,917 shares (+860.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,027,046
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,588,818 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,399,467
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,550,364 shares (+8666.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,929,944
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,522,370 shares (+565.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,588,137
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,462,193 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,170,050
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,442,964 shares (+385.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,618,590
