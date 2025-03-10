$BLMN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLMN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,737,018 of trading volume.

$BLMN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BLMN:

$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340

ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199

PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497

JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910

$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

