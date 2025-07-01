$BLMN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLMN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,243,475 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLMN:
$BLMN Insider Trading Activity
$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340
- ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199
- PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497
- JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 2,401,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,219,679
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,104,374 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,088,361
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,994,182 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,298,284
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,649,084 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,823,932
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,411,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,230,752
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,268,988 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,098,643
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,254,428 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,994,248
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BLMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLMN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 02/27/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 01/07/2025
You can track data on $BLMN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.