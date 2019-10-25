BLMN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.03, changing hands as high as $19.39 per share. Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.12 per share, with $22.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.36.

