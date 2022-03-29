BLL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.08, changing hands as low as $88.53 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLL's low point in its 52 week range is $77.9505 per share, with $98.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.40. The BLL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.