BLL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.48, changing hands as high as $85.30 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLL's low point in its 52 week range is $59.79 per share, with $102.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.20. The BLL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

