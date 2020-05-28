BLL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.58, changing hands as high as $69.84 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLL's low point in its 52 week range is $51.26 per share, with $82.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.82. The BLL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

