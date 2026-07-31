Is BLKB Stock Attractive After the Earnings Beat and Revenue Miss?

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB is testing investor patience after a second quarter that delivered better-than-expected non-GAAP earnings but missed revenue expectations.

The stock screens as inexpensive, and cash flow is funding aggressive repurchases. The counterweight is clear. Revenue growth remains modest, retention is under pressure and debt leaves less room for execution missteps.

BLKB's Low Multiple Creates a Valuation Case

BLKB trades at 7.26X forward 12-month earnings, well below its five-year median of 31.03X and the 19.21X multiple for its Zacks sub-industry. That discount gives valuation-focused investors a reason to look again.

The $42 price target is based on 8.21X forward earnings, only a limited expansion from the current multiple. That restraint suggests the market is already pricing in concerns around slow growth, retention risk and leverage rather than overlooking them.

Blackbaud's Cash Flow Supports Share Buybacks

Free cash flow is the strongest part of the investment case. Second-quarter non-GAAP free cash flow rose $23.8 million to $75.3 million, while first-half free cash flow reached $112.3 million.

Management expects 2026 free cash flow near the high end of its $280-$290 million range. That cash generation supported $110.1 million of first-half repurchases, and the company expects 2026 buybacks to retire 6% to 10% of shares outstanding at year-end 2025.

BLKB's Revenue and Retention Risks Limit Upside

The earnings beat was not matched by the top line. Non-GAAP EPS rose 9% to $1.33, ahead of expectations, but revenues increased only 3% to $290.6 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292 million.



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A larger renewal cycle adds pressure. Blackbaud’s 2026 renewal cohort is roughly 40% larger than last year, which is expected to reduce total revenue growth by 0.5 to 0.75 percentage points, while retention is not expected to return to 91%-92% until the end of 2027.

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Blackbaud's Debt Narrows Financial Flexibility

Blackbaud ended the quarter with total debt of $1.152 billion and unrestricted cash of $34.4 million. Net leverage was 2.58X, which leaves the company short of its longer-term goal of debt to adjusted EBITDA below 2.0X.

Financing costs are also moving higher. The weighted average effective interest rate rose to 5.60% from 5.29% at year-end 2025, and 2026 interest expense is expected to be $62 million to $66 million.

That matters because the same cash pool must fund buybacks, AI product development, targeted acquisitions and debt reduction. The repurchase plan is attractive, but leverage limits how aggressively Blackbaud can pursue every priority at once.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Blackbaud, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

BLKB's Hold Signal Matches a Mixed Setup

The bottom line is that BLKB offers a low valuation and strong free cash flow, but the stock still needs clearer proof of faster revenue growth, steadier retention and declining leverage. The earnings beat helps, but the revenue miss keeps the setup from being clean.

BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank is consistent with a balanced near-term view, where low valuation and capital returns are offset by execution and balance-sheet risks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. The A grades support the valuation and earnings profile, while the Momentum Score of D argues for caution on timing. Together, the rank and Style Scores point to a stock worth monitoring, not one with a risk-free value case.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.