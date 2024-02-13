BLKB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.97, changing hands as low as $70.02 per share. Blackbaud, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLKB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BLKB's low point in its 52 week range is $53.39 per share, with $88.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.01.
