$BLK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 16, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

$BLK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $528,893,565 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BLK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BLK stock page):

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608.
  • LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLK Government Contracts

We have seen $1,387,500 of award payments to $BLK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
  • Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

$BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1215.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1180.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1115.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $1090.0 on 06/17/2025

