BLK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $969.98, changing hands as low as $968.00 per share. Blackrock Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLK's low point in its 52 week range is $759.99 per share, with $1084.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $969.50. The BLK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

