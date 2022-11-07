BLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $671.31, changing hands as high as $678.57 per share. Blackrock Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLK's low point in its 52 week range is $503.1236 per share, with $973.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $677.62. The BLK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

