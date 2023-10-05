(BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, BlackRock (BLK) reached $640.30, with a +0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of investment firm has fallen by 8.3% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $8.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.67 billion, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $35.30 per share and a revenue of $18.28 billion, signifying shifts of -0.17% and +2.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.5% downward. Right now, BlackRock possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.56.

It's also important to note that BLK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

