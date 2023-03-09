BLK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $671.77, changing hands as low as $666.85 per share. Blackrock Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BLK's low point in its 52 week range is $503.1236 per share, with $788.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $672.65. The BLK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
