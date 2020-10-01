US Markets
ATVI

Blizzard to delay 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' to later this year

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Online role-playing game "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands" will be released later this year, Blizzard Entertainment said on Thursday, as employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed some processes.

Blizzard, a unit of videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O, did not announce a date for the release, but said the parent company does not expect the delay to have a material impact on its financials for the year.

The expansion of one of Blizzard's biggest labels, initially slated for release at October-end, is now in public beta testing.

Activision's shares have gained about 39% this yearas it posted strong quarterly results after people turned to its other games, including "Call of Duty" and "Diablo", to shake off lockdown boredom.

Blizzard will roll out a substantial patch for "World of Warcraft" players from Oct. 13 onwards, ahead of the "Shadowlands" release.

