US Markets

Blizzard slams Canada's Newfoundland, state of emergency declared in capital

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

A winter blizzard hammered Canada's Atlantic coast on Friday packing wind gusts of more than 120 km/h (75 mph) and dumping more than 60 cm (2 feet) in some areas, prompting several towns in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a state of emergency.

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A winter blizzard hammered Canada's Atlantic coast on Friday packing wind gusts of more than 120 km/h (75 mph) and dumping more than 60 cm (2 feet) in some areas, prompting several towns in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a state of emergency.

The mayor of St. John's, the provincial capital, ordered all businesses to close and told people to stay home. Later in the day the conditions grew so poor that snow plows were taken off the roads.

Videos and pictures on social media were dramatic, with white-out conditions and snowdrifts burying cars and piling up to entirely cover the doors and windows in homes.

"To everyone in (Newfoundland and Labrador) affected by the storm, please listen to your local authorities," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "We want you to stay safe, and keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and snow clearing... We're ready to help if needed."

Thousands lost electricity, Newfoundland Power said on its web site, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.'s office in St. John's.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular