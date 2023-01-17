US Markets
ATVI

Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 17, 2023 — 12:38 am EST

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, the U.S. video game giant behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday that its Chinese publisher NetEase NTES.O9999.HK had turned down a proposal to extend their partnership for six months.

In a statement released on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company's subsidiary Blizzard China said it had contacted NetEase last week with a proposal to extend their partnership for six months which the Hangzhou-based company had rejected.

Blizzard China added that its game services will be discontinued on Jan. 23 in accordance with NetEase' announcement.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATVI
NTES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.