Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase Suspend Game Services In China

(RTTNews) - Blizzard Entertainment Inc. said that it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase Inc. on January 23, 2023.

This includes World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, WarcraftIII: Reforged, Overwatch ,the StarCraft series, DiabloIII, and Heroes of the Storm. Diablo Immortal co-development and publishing is covered under a separate agreement between the two companies.

Blizzard Entertainment has had licensing agreements with NetEase since 2008, covering the publication of these Blizzard titles in China.

The two parties have not reached a deal to renew the agreements that is consistent with Blizzard's operating principles and commitments to players and employees, and the agreements are set to expire in January 2023.

The companies noted that they will suspend new sales in the coming days and Chinese players will be receiving details of how this will work soon. Upcoming releases for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Hearthstone: March of the Lich King, and season 2 of Overwatch 2 will proceed later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.