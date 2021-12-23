BLITF Stock: 7 Thing to Know About Mobile Gaming Play i3 Interactive as Shares Rocket Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

i3 Interactive (OTCMKTS:BLITF) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the mobile gambling company.

Even without news, we’re seeing heavy trading of BLITF stock today. That has more than 1.5 million of the company’s shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 12,000 shares.

Keeping in mind the low price point of BLITF stock, what we’re seeing today is likely a pump by retail traders. That would explain the heavy trading on now news and penny stocks are incredibly vulnerable to pump and dumps. As such, traders will want to be careful about taking a position in the company today.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into everything potential traders need to know about i3 Interactive below!

i3 Interactive is a mobile company that offers gambling through its online casino and sports betting platforms.

The brands it operates include Blitzbet, Blitzpoker, Blitzpools, and Linemovement.

Leading the company is CEO Troy James Grant.

He’s the former CEO of Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS: ECORF ).

(OTCMKTS: ). The company is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It’s still a fairly new venture having only been founded in 2020.

The company’s market capitalization is $32.495 billion.

BLITF stock is up 231.9% as of Thursday morning but is still down 6.3% since the start of the year.

