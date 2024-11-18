BlinkLab’s AI Tool Shows Promise in Autism Detection

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

BlinkLab Limited has announced promising results from a large-scale study validating its smartphone-based diagnostic tool, BlinkLab Dx 1, which showed 91% sensitivity and 85% specificity in detecting autism in children. This breakthrough positions BlinkLab’s technology as a potential game-changer in the autism diagnostics market, addressing the high demand and long wait times for assessments. The study underlines the effectiveness of non-invasive digital biomarkers and highlights BlinkLab’s innovative use of AI and machine learning in healthcare.

For further insights into AU:BB1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.