BlinkLab’s AI Tool Shows Promise in Autism Detection

November 18, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited has announced promising results from a large-scale study validating its smartphone-based diagnostic tool, BlinkLab Dx 1, which showed 91% sensitivity and 85% specificity in detecting autism in children. This breakthrough positions BlinkLab’s technology as a potential game-changer in the autism diagnostics market, addressing the high demand and long wait times for assessments. The study underlines the effectiveness of non-invasive digital biomarkers and highlights BlinkLab’s innovative use of AI and machine learning in healthcare.

