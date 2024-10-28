BlinkLab Limited Showcases AI Healthcare Innovations Globally

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited is making waves in the digital healthcare sector with its innovative AI-powered sensory assessments for neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD. This week, the company showcases its cutting-edge technology at major financial and healthcare conferences in Melbourne, Sydney, and New York, highlighting its pioneering smartphone-based diagnostic platform that allows earlier detection in young children. BlinkLab’s efforts mark a significant shift in early diagnosis, potentially transforming intervention strategies for these conditions.

