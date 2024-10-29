News & Insights

BlinkLab Limited Showcases AI Breakthroughs in Neurodevelopmental Diagnostics

October 29, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited, a digital healthcare pioneer, is making strides in neurodevelopmental diagnostics with its AI-powered smartphone platform, presenting its innovations at major conferences like AusBioInvest and BioFuture. Their cutting-edge technology offers early autism screening for children as young as 18 months, a breakthrough compared to traditional methods. The company’s leadership boasts a wealth of experience in digital healthcare, aiming to revolutionize early diagnosis and intervention strategies.

