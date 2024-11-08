BlinkLab Limited Announces AGM Success

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited has announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, held on November 8, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility, reflecting strong shareholder support. The results carry positive implications for the company’s strategic direction and governance.

