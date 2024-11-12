BlinkLab Joins Monash Project to Revolutionize Autism and ADHD Diagnosis

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited is set to participate in the MAGNET project by Monash University, which aims to enhance the understanding of autism and ADHD through a novel family-based study. The initiative will employ BlinkLab’s AI-powered diagnostic tool to identify new subtypes of these conditions, potentially leading to more personalized treatments. This collaboration signifies a promising advancement in the diagnosis and management of neurodevelopmental disorders.

