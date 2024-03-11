News & Insights

US Markets

Blinken to travel to Jamaica for CARICOM meeting on Haiti, US State Dept says

Credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

March 11, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Updates with details of Blinken's trip paragraphs 2-4

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Jamaica on Monday to attend a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting on Haiti where a collapse in security and a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation has unfolded, the State Department said.

Blinken will discuss a proposal developed by CARICOM and Haitian officials to expedite a political transition in Haiti through the creation of a broad-based, independent presidential college as well as the deployment of a multinational security mission to restore order.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated as gang violence has threatened to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.

Blinken will also meet with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to discuss bilateral and regional issues, the department said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.