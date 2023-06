WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week and meet with officials in Beijing on June 18, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.