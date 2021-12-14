US Markets

Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security

Contributor
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a plea on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate to speed up the confirmations of President Joe Biden's nominees to the post of ambassador, saying delays hampered efforts to tackle foreign policy challenges.

By last week, just 16% of the Biden administration's ambassadors were confirmed, Blinken said, compared with the level of 70% to 90% by the same point in the three previous administrations.

"Virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state factors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team on the field."

He added that he had spoken about the problem with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has put a hold on Biden's nominees as he wants the president to impose sanctions that would halt Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Cruz has wielded power by being a lone holdout on a fast-track confirmation process that requires consent by all 100 senators for non-controversial nominees.

In November, Republican Senator Marco Rubio put a hold on Nicholas Burns, Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Beijing.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular