Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security

By last week, just 16% of the Biden administration's ambassadors were confirmed, Blinken said, compared with the level of 70% to 90% by the same point in the three previous administrations.

"Virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state factors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team on the field."

He added that he had spoken about the problem with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has put a hold on Biden's nominees as he wants the president to impose sanctions that would halt Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Cruz has wielded power by being a lone holdout on a fast-track confirmation process that requires consent by all 100 senators for non-controversial nominees.

In November, Republican Senator Marco Rubio put a hold on Nicholas Burns, Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Beijing.

