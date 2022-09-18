US Markets

Blinken to meet Yemeni presidential leadership council chairman in New York

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the U.N. General Assembly.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the U.N. General Assembly.

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular