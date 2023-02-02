US Markets

Blinken to meet China's Xi during Beijing visit -Financial Times

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 02, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Written by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

Adds background on trip and U.S.-China ties

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Blinken will discuss Russia's war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

U.S.-China relations have been tense over issues like security, Taiwan, trade, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and dominance in the Asia Pacific.

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub; editing by David Gregorio)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.