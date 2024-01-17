Blinken tells Davos meeting that Gaza scenes are 'gutwrenching'

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday described the conflict in Gaza as "gutwrenching" and said what was needed was a Palestinian state "that gives people what they want and works with Israel to be effective".

"The suffering breaks my heart," he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. "The question is what is to be done."

