US Markets

Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM

Credit: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

November 22, 2022 — 08:54 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a call with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire in the country, where the government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end fighting.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing the cessation of hostilities agreement, including withdrawal of all foreign forces and concurrent disarmament of the Tigrayan forces," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.