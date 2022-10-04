World Markets

Blinken speaks with Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, underscores diplomacy -State Dept

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Rami Ayyub Reuters
Published

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint call with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the State Department said, a week after the neighbors accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint call with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the State Department said, a week after the neighbors accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.

Blinken told Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov that Washington appreciates positive steps both sides are taking toward reaching a sustainable peace agreement, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward, Price added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular