Blinken speaks to Azerbaijan leader, welcomes prisoner release -statement

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about "positive steps" Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking towards a peace agreement, including Azerbaijan's release of 17 prisoners of war to Armenia, the State Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.