Blinken speaks to Azerbaijan leader, welcomes prisoner release -statement

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about "positive steps" Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking towards a peace agreement, including Azerbaijan's release of 17 prisoners of war to Armenia, the State Department said in a statement.

