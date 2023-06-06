News & Insights

Blinken set to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -Bloomberg

June 06, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Beijing for talks in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, amid simmering tensions months after he canceled a planned trip over a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

