Blinken set to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Beijing for talks in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, amid simmering tensions months after he canceled a planned trip over a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

