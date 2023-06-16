Blinken says US will speak candidly about concerns in China visit

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the United States would speak candidly about "very real concerns" on a range of issues in his trip to China next week, which he said is aimed at establishing open and empowered communications.

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict. And again, that is what the world expects of both the United States and China," Blinken told reporters.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, David Brunnstrom, Kanishka Singh and Daphne Psaledakis)

