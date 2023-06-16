News & Insights

Blinken says US will speak candidly about concerns in China visit

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

June 16, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Simon Lewis, David Brunnstrom, Kanishka Singh, Daphne Psaledakis for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the United States would speak candidly about "very real concerns" on a range of issues in his trip to China next week, which he said is aimed at establishing open and empowered communications.

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict. And again, that is what the world expects of both the United States and China," Blinken told reporters.

