Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercion

Simon Lewis Reuters
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone on the field in the face of economic coercion from China.

Blinken made the comment at a joint briefing with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who said Australia seeks a constructive relationship with China.

Payne added that she had discussed with Blinken the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Wrting by Michael Martina)

