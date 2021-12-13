Blinken says U.S. to advance alliances to ensure free Indo-Pacific

US Markets

Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INDONESIA'S PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and deepen its treaty alliances with Japan, Australia, Thailand and the Philippines.

In a speech at a university during a visit to Indonesia, Blinken said everyone has a stake in keeping the region free from coercion and intimidation. The United States and allies would press Myanmar's junta to end violence, free detainees and return to democracy, he said.

