US Markets

Blinken says U.S. stands in solidarity with Canada in calling for release of 2 Canadians detained in China

Contributors
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Simon Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States stands in absolute solidarity with Canada in insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of two Canadian citizens detained in China.

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States stands in absolute solidarity with Canada in insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of two Canadian citizens detained in China.

Businessman Michael Spavor, who worked with North Korea, and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained separately in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((simon.lewis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More