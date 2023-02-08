Blinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world.

Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him the systemic and tactical challenges China presents to alliance.

