US Markets

Blinken says U.S. determined Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

Contributors
Simon Lewis Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Speaking at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Blinken said the attacks against Rohingya was 'widespread and systematic' and evidence pointed to a clear intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority. The decision was first reported by Reuters on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular