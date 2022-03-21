Blinken says U.S. determined Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Speaking at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Blinken said the attacks against Rohingya was 'widespread and systematic' and evidence pointed to a clear intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority. The decision was first reported by Reuters on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

