Blinken says U.S. brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zones

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of the company's COVID-19 vaccines to people living in conflict zones.

Blinken announced the agreement at the opening of meeting of global foreign ministers convened by the United States on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to ensure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns aren't left out of our efforts. They need to be protected too," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis, Editing by Louise Heavens)

